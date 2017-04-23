Go WILD during ArtWeek Boston at Franklin Park Zoo with Puppetry, Drawing, and Wildlife Photography Workshops

WHAT: Celebrate Artweek in a WILD way at Franklin Park Zoo. Join us on Sunday, May 7 for a fun-filled day as you discover how animals and the many mediums of art have influenced each other.

There’s so much to create at the Zoo! Learn how to make your own animal puppet with the experts from Puppet Showplace Theater. Improve your illustration skills with artist Jen Bradly, who will be speaking about her Ape Drawing Project, as she draws the zoo’s gorillas inside the Tropical Forest. Discover how birds have influenced music with a walk through Bird’s World and contribute your own piece of art to our community art project. You’ll also be able to meet a few animals up close during scheduled animal encounters and chat with zookeepers about the zoo’s incredible animals.

If photography is more your thing, don’t miss the Wildlife Photography Workshop from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. with photographer, Steve McGrath. This workshop will begin with a classroom presentation, followed by a walk through the zoo to test your new skills. Practice up close photography during an animal encounter and then head back to the classroom to review your photos. Guest are required to bring their own camera. Preregistration is required at www.zoonewengland.org/engage/artweek-boston.

Greater Grove Hall Main Streets is a proud partner of this event.

WHEN: May 7, 2017, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Franklin Park Zoo

One Franklin Park Road

Boston, MA 02121