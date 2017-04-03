‘Ginormous climb’ raises more than $130,000 to support abused kids

BOSTON, March 30, 2017—Suffolk County District Attorney Dan Conley thanked the hundreds of volunteers who raised more than $130,000 in this year’s Ginormous Climb to benefit young survivors of abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

The annual vertical charity run up the 60 flights of 200 Clarendon Street – formerly the John Hancock Tower and still Boston’s tallest building – raised funds for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Suffolk County. The CAC is the “hub” that surrounds young victims with caring adults and connects them with “spokes” that include law enforcement, clinical care, social services, and other supports to bring them justice and help them heal.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Police Commissioner William B. Evans were among those who participated in Saturday’s event, joining about 400 volunteers from all walks of life who made the climb and helped breeze past the fundraising goal of $125,000.

“The Ginormous Climb helps deliver comprehensive services to the most innocent and vulnerable victims we see,” Conley said. “I speak for my whole office when I thank Mayor Walsh, Commissioner Evans, and the hundreds of everyday heroes who made this year’s climb the most successful ever. It’s a great event supporting a great cause and we’re already looking forward to next year.”

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Suffolk County is a fully accredited member of the National Children’s Alliance and a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The CAC unites public, private and community partners to provide a coordinated and comprehensive response to abuse for child victims and their families. Serving more than 1,500 children annually, the CAC’s multidisciplinary team partners with more than 25 agencies to reduce stress and improve outcomes throughout the abuse investigation, intervention, and healing process. To learn more, visit www.suffolkcac.org.