Generations Advancing Together through Education offering low income parents job training and childcare

ABCD announces a new initiative that links career development with childcare. Many low-income parents are discouraged from seeking employment and climbing the career ladder because they lack the skills and education needed to seek upward mobility.

ABCD’s GATE Program aims to encourage low-income parents to reach their potential by offering specified training programs towards comprehensive office skills, as well as skills towards a career in banking and finance, or gaining certification and training to become a nursing assistant or pharmacy technician.

By bundling job training with child care ABCD’s GATE Program gives unemployed and under-employed low-income Boston residents with children the time and liberty to learn skills in a career track of their choice.

Joint planning and resource-sharing structures will align supportive resources for struggling parents more effectively with the needs of jobseekers through training programs. The applied initiative can ultimately create more career opportunities and a pathway to success.

“This is a two-generation approach towards strengthening our under-served families,” said ABCD President/CEO John Drew. “As parents gain knowledge and pursue a successful career, they can focus without the stress of wondering if their child is being properly cared for,” Drew said. “This is an opportunity of advancement in education for the whole family.”

The GATE Program is offered three to four times a year to residents that qualify. Participants are encouraged to enroll early to address childcare needs.

For more information, contact Tiffany Ramos, J.D., GATE Project Manager, (617)348-6751 Email: Tiffany.Ramos@BostonABCD.org

ABCD recognizes its partners in supporting the GATE Program :

YMCA Training, Inc.

Asian –American Civic Association, Inc.

ABCD Head Start & Early Childhood Education

City of Boston’s Office of Workforce Development

Child Care Choices of Boston

Jewish Vocational Services, Inc.

About ABCD

A Massachusetts-based non-profit human services organization, ABCD provides low-income residents in the Boston and Mystic Valley areas with the tools, support, and resources they need to transition from poverty to stability and from stability to success. Each year, we’ve served more than 100,000 individuals, elders and families through a broad range of innovative initiatives as well as long-established, proven programs and services. For more than 50 years, ABCD has been deeply rooted in each neighborhood we serve, empowering individuals and families and supporting them in their quest to live with dignity and achieve their highest potential. For more, please visit bostonabcd.org.