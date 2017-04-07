First Food Tank Summit in Boston discusses hunger relief, nutrition

By Dora Chi

Boston’s Food Tank Summit made its debut during a nor’easter on April 1, but that didn’t stop thousands of attendees from tuning in to the day-long discussion about fixing the broken global food system. While the Trump administration is poised to cut federal hunger-relief programs including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and school meals, Food Tank goers convened to highlight the value of investing in food and agricultural innovation.

At Tufts University’s Friedman School of Nutrition Science & Policy, interactive panels, covering topics such as “The True Value of Food” and “Creating Better Food Access,” explored solutions to farming sustainably, making fresh food affordable, as well as teaching the public about nutrition. From food policy experts to budding nutritionists and social entrepreneurs, more than 40,000 live and virtual guests took part.

“Food is the cheapest form of healthcare,” said panelist Doug Rauch, who emphasized that access and affordability are keys to a nutritious diet. Rauch is the founder of Daily Table, a nonprofit grocery store in Dorchester that sells fresh produce and prepared meals at affordable prices.

However, “[poor nutrition], the No. 1 cause of poor health, is almost always ignored by our health care system,” said Dariush Mozaffarian, dean of the Friedman School. This is in spite of its impacts on individual health, economic productivity and even national security, he said, adding that “one third of our recruits can’t be enrolled into the military because of overweight or obesity.”

In a world where one billion people are estimated to be obese or overweight and more than 700 million are food insecure, how much of what we eat is by choice? When buying food, people tend to focus on “taste, cost, convenience” before health, said panelist Jessica Fanzo, who teaches global food ethics at John Hopkins University. But for those struggling to make ends meet, preparing fresh and nutritious meals often take a backseat to, say, paying the rent and making sure there is food in the fridge at all. “We need to be thinking about…how those that are not the elite sitting in this room can be eating healthy,” said Fanzo, who has worked in impoverished areas of Baltimore and eastern Africa. “There are so many places that are totally on their knees.”

Panelist and chef Michel Nischan started his nonprofit, Wholesome Wave, to break down such financial barriers and provide incentives for eating healthily. He recalled how, in addition to arranging public cooking demonstrations at farmers markets in areas of needs, they piloted an initiative in Dorchester to let SNAP recipients double their benefits when buying fruit and vegetables. It has since grown into a federal program known as the Food Insecurity Nutrition Incentive (FINI).

In Massachusetts, more than one in 10 residents face food insecurity, which also disproportionately impact ethnic and low-income communities. In February, the Boston Globe reported that as poverty rates rise in traditionally well-to-do communities, food pantries are serving more people from such places as well.

“I think this is really a nonpartisan, bipartisan issue that we can really address in this country,” Mozaffarian said. “All of these conversations about health care, repeal and replace, Obamacare – how is nutrition, how is our food system, not the fundamental plank of that discussion?”

Watch the recorded livestream of Boston Food Tank Summit 2017 here: [https://www.facebook.com/pg/TheFoodTank/videos/?ref=page_internal].

