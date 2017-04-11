Dreams Tasting Adventure set for April 29 at Westin Waterfront Hotel in Boston

Marci Nault, founder of DreamsCo located in Melrose, MA, is launching her Dreams Tasting Adventure in Boston. The conference focuses on providing women the opportunity to actually do a wide variety of activities from dancing, mixology, writing their own novel, creating their business plan, asking for the money they are worth, and so much more as there are 50 activities to try. The conference is partnered with Women Who Code, Center for Women in Enterprise, Rumba y Timbal, Aruba Tourism, Same Sky, and Boston Women in Media.

It’s spring-time and Marci wants every woman to experience all the wonderful activities Boston businesses have to offer to help them pursue their personal and professional dreams. Marci believes women should make a spring/summer bucket-list filled with their dreams and change their lives.

In 2008, Marci Nault, a local resident, had the realization that she was not living life the way she wanted to. She was inspired to make a list of dreams, ending up with 101. Since making this list she has achieved 97 of her dreams including becoming a published author with Simon and Schuster, a dance performer, a competitive figure skater, and a solo female world traveler. Now she is spreading her inspiration first-hand through the Dreams Tasting Adventure. Tickets for the event are now available online atwww.dreamstasting.com.

Marci is available for interviews and The Dreams Tasting Adventure is available for media partnerships of all kinds.