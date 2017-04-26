CSTO Second annual Youth Art Show

Friday, May 12

The Castle Square Tenants Organization celebrates artwork by teen intern at the Community Center, 2F. Digital illustrations and video examine how power and fear have affected youth lives.

Join Castle Square Tenants Organization (CSTO) in celebrating artwork created by our teen interns that explores how issues of power and fear have affected their lives. This art show will showcase digital illustrations, and videos, and will premiere Season 3 of the youth-created podcast, Castle Speaks.

Free admission. Refreshments provided.

RSVP via our Facebook page (not required) and learn more by clicking here.