Councilor Essaibi-George opens nominations to honor top educators

On April 3rd, 2017, City Councilor-At-Large Annissa Essaibi-George announced she is accepting nominations for her first Annual Top Educator Awards, a celebration of teacher appreciation month in May 2017. An Educator can be anyone that has made incredible impact on the lives of Boston’s young people for example, a teacher, mentor, coach, librarians, or school nurses.

“As a former high school teacher, and a mother of four BPS students” Councilor Essaibi-George said, “I am grateful every day for the work that our educators do to support our young people, and it’s not just our teachers, it’s our nurses, coaches, librarians and all those that work with our youth guiding and mentoring them outside of their homes. These are truly people that deserve to be acknowledged for their dedication, and I’m so excited to celebrate their work.”

Nominations will be accepted through Friday, April 28th, and can be submitted by parents and students. Each applicant is encouraged to share stories about how this educator has improved their lives. Winners will be selected by Councilor Essaibi-George and recognized by the Boston City Council though the month of May.

Submit nominations for Boston’s Top Educator online by following Councilor Essaibi-George’s Facebook page Annissa for Boston or submit a nomination by phone by contacting the office at (617) – 635-4376.