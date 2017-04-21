Cleaner Greener Quincy on May 6

Sat., May 6, 2017
The 28th Annual Cleaner Greener Quincy Event is scheduled for Saturday morning, May 6, 2017. The Quincy Mayor’s Asian American Advisory Committee have collaborated with the State Street Bank volunteers to form the Asian Volunteer Team. The cleaning site of the team is the Pond Street Park. To sign up and for a detailed map of the site location, please click: http://www.quincyasian.
org. A free volunteer appreciation BBQ hosted by Mayor Koch will be held at the Pageant Field afterwards.
Please follow and like us: