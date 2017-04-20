City of Malden requests community input on open space and recreation May 3

The Malden community is asked to take part in a second public forum on May 3rd to learn more about the draft Open Space and Recreation Plan (OSRP), provide comment on goals and action items and to review survey findings. The forum is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3rd, 6:30 – 8 PM at the Malden YMCA, 99 Dartmouth Street. The OSRP Committee is asking community groups and organizations to encourage participation in this forum. For more information contact Debbie Burke, Malden Redevelopment authority at dburke@maldenredevelopment.com .

