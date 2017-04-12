Chinese startups in Boston are supported by Solutions For

Solutions For is now looking for more investment entrepreneurs from China due to increased interest within the Chinese startups scene.

PinOn

PinOn, Inc is a two-founder startup backed by one of Boston’s leading Startup incubators. PinOn’s app is a map-based content sharing and social networking platform. Where users use functions to “pin” (taking pictures/videos) on routes they traveled and upload them online on their digital maps share platform sharing everyday life with others.

PinOn’s social-game mechanisms and user-centered designs increase content engagement and makes being social fun. In the back-end, PinOn uses the user’s data to enhance peer to peer interaction with one another using AI and Machine Learning algorithms. In its current form, PinOn is a simple locational app with API elements. But in the not so far off future, PinOn focus will become a major part in big data integration.

Wildkiz

Wildkiz is a global marketplace for Chinese outdoor experiences that allows clubs or individuals to find and create outdoor event or activity. The platform caters to event organizers to plan, promote, and sell tickets to events and publish them across all forms of social-media. Wildkiz has also proven to be a powerful networking tool for young chinese professionals. It also helps attendees to find and purchase a catered outdoor experience.

Wildkiz is aiming at providing the most inclusive global outdoor activities resources and expanding their market among Chinese travelers. Wildkiz is now developed as one of the largest Chinese outdoor activities marketplace in North America.

As a pioneer in “Internet plus outdoor activity” industry, Wildkiz has thousands followers and over 50 groups spread across over China, United States and Canada in social media, especially on Wechat. The company provides the latest and the most detailed guideline of outdoor activities including:

Mapping function for different kinds of outdoor sports and leisure activities destinations.

Activities packages tickets

Equipment recommendations

Travelling insurance

Other corresponding services to all outdoor activity enthusiasts.