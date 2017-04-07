Chinatown meeting roundup: CCBA, CSC, CRA

Three Chinatown organizations met from March 28 to April 5.

CCBA

The Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association (CCBA) met at its headquarters March 28.

A vote to remove Rick Wong as CCBA consultant was postponed for a May 9 meeting of directors. Wong was president in 2012 when he signed a lease for 50 Herald Street to C-Mart, which did not match terms voted on by the board.

CSC

The Chinatown Safety Committee met at the DoubleTree Hotel on April 5.

The Boston Police Department (BPD) presented an award to CCBA president Paul Chan for the association’s donation of $80,000 for 40 cameras to monitor street crime in Chinatown.

BPD Area A-1 Capt. Ken Fong reported crime was level compared to last year. Two robberies, three aggravated assaults, one auto theft and four car break-ins took place. Police made arrests, including 15 for drugs, nine for trespassing and two for possession of firearms.

A State Street Corporation representative reported a trespassing incident, when two individuals entered to building to take selfies on the roof. Fong said a similar incident also took place at One Greenway.

A Japanese restaurant specializing in Hawaiian poke will open at 20 Tyler Street, the former location of an aquarium store, said attorney Adam Chu. Owner Patrick Zhong has operated a restaurant in Amesbury and does not plan to serve alcohol.

A massage parlor is proposed for 213 Harrison Avenue, while an existing massage spa and beauty salon wants to expand at 40-42 Harrison Avenue. Li Spa is planned for the intersection of Harrison and Oak Street, while the other spa is operating at Harrison and Beach Street.

Fong said, “We welcome legitimate businesses but don’t want the illegal activity.” He cited a 2014 raid at the 40-42 Harrison Avenue location for a different massage spa, where officers posed as johns asking for sexual services online. The owners Ming and Sherry want to rent an additional unit, but cannot due to outstanding violations from the police raid, said attorney John Gorman. Both spas will go before the Zoning Board of Appeals.

CRA

The Chinatown Resident Association met at the Josiah Quincy Elementary School on April 5.

As part of a City of Boston feasibility study for a library in Chinatown, two public hearings will take place. The first will take place April 25 at the China Trade Center, said Carolyn Rubin, president of Friends of the Chinatown Library. Temporary library services are planned at the China Trade Center at the end of the year, with renovations underway.

“We need continued advocacy for the library,” Rubin said. “The City has said the only reason we’re at this point is because the community is persistent in asking for a library for the neighborhood.”

Zhong presented on his proposed poke restaurant at 20 Tyler Street.

A discussion took place about developing a political platform for the community before the municipal elections in November.

