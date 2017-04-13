Chinatown library meeting on Tuesday, April 25

Tuesday, April 25

Boston Public Library will host the first of three community meetings for long-term library services in Chinatown at the China Trade Center. Community feedback is welcome at Chinatownlibrarystudy@bpl.org.

BOSTON – April 13, 2017 – Boston Public Library will host the first of three community meetings to begin gathering feedback for planning for long-term library services in Chinatown. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25 at 6 p.m., and will be held at the China Trade Center located at 2 Boylston Street in Chinatown.

Representatives from planning firm Miller Dyer Spears will introduce the Chinatown Library Services Planning Study and review its purpose, process, and schedule. In addition representatives from the Boston Public Library, the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services, and the Boston Planning and Development Agency will be in attendance. Community feedback is additionally welcome at Chinatownlibrarystudy@bpl.org, and more information can be viewed via www.bpl.org/branchcapitalprojects.

The work is part of Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s commitment to restoring library services in Chinatown after more than 60 years, and is in direct response to ongoing community advocacy for library services.

Temporary library services will open at the China Trade Center in 2017, and will include services such as community gathering space, a place to study and learn, and access to computers and the internet.

About BOSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

Boston Public Library has a Central Library, twenty-four branches, map center, business library, and a website filled with digital content and services. Established in 1848, the Boston Public Library has pioneered public library service in America. It was the first large free municipal library in the United States, the first public library to lend books, the first to have a branch library, and the first to have a children’s room. Each year, the Boston Public Library hosts thousands of programs and serves millions of people. All of its programs and exhibitions are free and open to the public. At the Boston Public Library, books are just the beginning. To learn more, visit bpl.org .

This post is also available in: Chinese