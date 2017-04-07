Chinatown Community Land Trust urge residents to support community land ownership and sign petitions

Thirty to 40 people attended the Chinatown Community Land Trust (CCLT) public meeting and film screening of a documentary at the Josiah Quincy Elementary School on March 27. A discussion on community land trusts and affordable housing in Chinatown as well as board member elections followed.

Inspired by Roxbury’s Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative, CCLT’s efforts are to preserve and strengthen the community and culture of Boston’s Chinatown that is vital for Boston residents, local business owners and tourists. Chinatown’s land trust was founded in 2015, electing Chinatown residents to its board annually. Former residents and supportive stakeholders can serve as participating members.

Board members Lawrence Cheng and Michael Liu were reelected. Two new board members were elected: Arturo Gossage and Michael Wong. They joined Jeff Hovis, Suzanne Lee, Ernie Leung and Ann Moy.

“Land meant power. Land established you as somebody,” said Shirley Sherrod in “Arc of Justice” (2016), a documentary of the nation’s first land trust. She was a founder of New Communities, Inc., founded in 1969 in Georgia.

Board members educated residents on what a community land trust was, which places ownership in community hands and impedes the gentrification many are currently experiencing.

The land trust’s shared goals include permanent affordable housing and a community garden. Residents showed support and shared their opinions. One attendee stated Boston’s Chinatown promotes tourism from China and other countries, and suggested residents should be given secure housing.

CCLT drafted a petition about public land disposition. It discussed Parcel R1, the parking lot on Tyler and Hudson streets, since its lease from the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) to Tufts Medical Center expires this year. The land trust has collected more than 200 signatures for the petition, which it will send to the BPDA and request a public meeting for the Chinatown community. It previously collected 500 postcards on Parcel R1, which the land trust will deliver to City Hall.

Please follow and like us:

This post is also available in: Chinese