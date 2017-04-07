China and Trump talk looks at global development

By the Sampan editorial team

A discussion “China, The New Silk Road and Building the Trump Presidency” took place April 1 at the Democracy Center. The event featured Mike Billington, Asia correspondent for Executive Intelligence Review (EIR) and longtime collaborator of Lyndon and Helga LaRouche.

Helga LaRouche is known in China as “The Silk Road Lady” because she proposed reviving the ancient Silk Road as the way to achieve international “peace through development.” This proposal became Xi Jinping’s One Belt One Road initiative.

This post is also available in: Chinese