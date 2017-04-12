Child care provider Lai Chan honored by Boston Celtics

Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center employee Lai Chan was honored April 10 at TD Garden, with Brooklyn Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead and Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas. (Image courtesy of the Boston Celtics.)

Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC) employee Lai Chan was honored April 10 at TD Garden, a Boston Celtics game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Hero Among Us recognition was presented by the Celtics and the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Chan, 78, has passionately devoted herself to the Asian American community as a member of BCNC and as a former principal of the Kwong Kow Chinese School.

A tireless advocate for immigrant and children’s causes, Chan has raised more than $7 million for community-based childcare programs in Boston. A role model to generations of Asian American families, Chan has mentored more than 7,000 children throughout her career.

Lai Chan held up a Larry Bird jersey when she was honored as a Hero Among Us. (Image courtesy of the Boston Celtics.)

