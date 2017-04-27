Chau Chow City closes after 32 years

Chau Chow City Restaurant will close April 30, after 32 years in business.

The 83 Essex Street lease is up this month, with landlord The Hamilton Company raising rent, according to restaurant management. Chau Chow City has been on Essex Street for 20 years and was at Beach Street in 1985.

Restaurant owner Dennis Han Binh Luu will continue to serve dim sum at his second Chau Chow City location at 699 Morrissey Boulevard, Dorchester, MA 02122.

Please follow and like us:

This post is also available in: Chinese