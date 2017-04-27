Chau Chow City closes after 32 years

  By ,

Chau Chow City Restaurant in Chinatown will close April 30, after 32 years. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

Chau Chow City Restaurant will close April 30, after 32 years in business.

The 83 Essex Street lease is up this month, with landlord The Hamilton Company raising rent, according to restaurant management. Chau Chow City has been on Essex Street for 20 years and was at Beach Street in 1985.

Restaurant owner Dennis Han Binh Luu will continue to serve dim sum at his second Chau Chow City location at 699 Morrissey Boulevard, Dorchester, MA 02122.

This post is also available in: Chinese

About Ling-Mei Wong 黃靈美

Editor of the Sampan, the only bilingual Chinese-English newspaper in New England 舢舨報紙總編輯。舢舨是全紐英倫唯一的中英雙語雙週報。
5 Comments

  1. Laurie Mann
    2017/04/28 at 3:26 pm

    Drat. Visited there a few times on trips to Boston.

    Reply
  2. Atlant Schmidt
    2017/04/28 at 3:46 pm

    That’s a real shame! Chau Chow City has been “our” dim sum restaurant for several decades now, but we noticed that business of late was definitely slackening so we figured that something bad was up.

    Reply
  3. Sassy
    2017/04/28 at 7:09 pm

    Fn gentrification

    Reply
  4. Happyfu
    2017/04/29 at 6:00 am

    What a bummer!!! This makes sense with what’s happening with Chinatown shops as shop owners being forced out, raising rent, and all kinds of random inspections and violations to force the spirit of Boston’s Chinatown out to make way for more dumb shopping and high rise apartments.

    Reply
  5. Hannah
    2017/04/29 at 8:12 am

    Noooooo so many childhood memories…

    Reply

