‘Charlotte’s Web’ weaves charming tale of loyalty

“Charlotte’s Web” weaves together friendship, loyalty and loss in a children’s book adored the world over. The stage production by Joseph Robinette retains E.B. White’s elegant prose, complemented by eye-popping aerial silk choreography.

“Charlotte’s Web” tells the story of a lovable pig named Wilbur and his friendship with a spider, Charlotte. As the runt of the litter, Wilbur is rescued from the ax by Fern, a farmer’s daughter. As Wilbur fattens up and dreads his fate as bacon, Charlotte weaves “Some Pig” into her web, sparing Wilbur’s life with miraculous messages.

Wheelock Family Theatre’s culturally inclusive and multigenerational casting gives all people the opportunity to take the stage. Michael Hisamoto plays Wilbur with gusto, displaying deep emotion and genuine affection for his costars. Fern and her father John Arable are played by Mikayla and Michael Tow, with Mikayla joined by her sister Sienna as a baby spider. Caroline Lawton is warm and down to earth as Charlotte, despite hanging from the ceiling on aerial silks for her jaw-dropping acrobatics. Margaret Ann Brady as Templeton the rat provides comic relief in her scene-stealing turns, drawing the biggest laughs.

The story is heartwarming for all ages. Charlotte’s lines are timeless: “What is a life anyway? We’re born, we live a little, we die. By helping you, perhaps I was lifting up my life a trifle.”

“Charlotte’s Web” will play at Wheelock Family Theatre until May 14.

“Charlotte’s Web”

April 14 to May 14

Wheelock Family Theatre

www.wheelockfamilytheatre.org

