Celebrate Azize’s 2nd Birthday at Franklin Park Zoo!

WHAT: Azize, the youngest of Franklin Park Zoo’s gorilla troop, will turn two in May and you’re invited to the party. Watch as Azize and the rest of the gorillas enjoy special enrichment treats, and learn all about the animals during zookeeper encounters and more! Guests will also have the opportunity to sign a giant birthday card for Azize and enjoy a slice of cake from Montilio’s Baking Company, available for the first 200 people.

Please note: Gorillas will go on exhibit at 10:15 a.m.

WHEN: May 13, 2017, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Franklin Park Zoo

One Franklin Park Road

Boston, MA 02121