BuildBPS reshapes buildings for educational experiences

Boston Public Schools (BPS) Superintendent Tommy Chang met with the East Boston community to discuss the BuildBPS 10-year Educational and Facilities Master Plan at the East Boston library on March 30. Grace Gomez, Telemundo Boston anchor, moderated the meeting and translated it into Spanish.

About 60 percent to 70 percent of BPS school buildings were built before World War II, making most school buildings outdated. The BuildBPS Master Plan was launched in 2015 to renovate BPS school buildings with better facilities, infrastructure and technologies based on 21st century educational ideologies. The master plan identifies the characteristics of buildings, sites and learning environments needed to meet the educational goals set out for the students and the district.

Makeeba McCreary, BPS managing director and senior advisor of extended affairs, said one of the BuildBPS goals is to prepare students to succeed in today’s economy by providing new buildings that support transformative teaching and learning methodologies. Old-fashioned classrooms are usually filled with desks and chairs, which lack space and opportunity for students to work with each other.

“The new ones [classrooms] shouldn’t use the reference of ‘seats,’ but ‘experiences’ that offer individuals more opportunities to collaborate,” McCreary said. “What we need to prepare for students is what work looks like – work today is not sitting in a chair and staring at the screen – it’s about collaboration and building community.”

Chinatown’s Josiah Quincy Elementary School (JQES) and Josiah Quincy Upper School (JQUS) are among the 125 Boston Public Schools. JQES was built in 1976 with a current enrollment of 796 students. According to the assessment report, it has an overall fair facility and good site condition; however, it has poor performance regarding educational space, which means its existing condition is not adequate for 21st Century education. The report indicates JQES needs several repairs, including replacement of its roof membrane, windows, and an improved drop off and pickup area.

The Massachusetts School Building Authority approved the JQUS’s new building at 90 Warren Avenue in 2016. The Upper School was founded in 1999 as a K-12 pathway for JQES students with a current enrollment of 507 students. JQUS is housed in two buildings: its sixth and seventh grade classrooms on 900 Washington Street and eighth to 12th grade classrooms on 152 Arlington Street. JQUS is one of the BuildBPS relocation projects and students are expected to move to new location around 2020.

The BuildBPS plan came to fruition with contributions from five advisory committees: Educational Planning, Demographics, Educational and Facilities Assessment, Community Engagement and Finance. Every BPS school was assessed from the building roof to site locations, with the detailed assessment report summarizing conditions. The Community Engagement team will host more conversations with local neighborhoods to hear from residents and adapt the plans on what should be done at existing school buildings accordingly.

“It is not going to tell us everything that is going to happen over the next 10 years because things change all the time,” said Ben Vainer, director of strategic initiatives of the Mayor’s Education Cabinet. “Every year, we will repeat the community engagement cycle to adapt and make smart decisions for BuildBPS master plan.” The transformative environment that BuildBPS is going to build will engage students, fostering in them a lifelong excitement for learning and achievement.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh budgeted $1 billion for BuildBPS master plan, more than double Boston’s spending on school facilities in the last 10 years.

Chang summarized BPS’s role in shaping and guiding young people’s futures. He said, “The goal is not to guide young people to get high school diplomas but jobs at the end of their education. That is our ‘North Star’ – we should be guided in how we design school experiences for them to get better jobs in the future.”

Currently, BPS is working on several other projects that redesign students’ school experiences. BPS is putting effort into redefining and creating career pathways for the students. Chang said State Street would hire 1,000 BPS graduates in the next five years. In response, BPS is creating technical pathways and financial services pathways for students to prepare for the potential jobs. Tommy Welch, BPS instructional superintendent, said, “We are not only just working on traditional career education, but also actual pathways to the majors you [the students] want to study in college.”

Several parents expressed safety concerns for their undocumented children under President Donald Trump’s immigration policy. Chang showed his support as an immigrant from Taiwan and promised BPS would serve every young person in Boston. “We will not cooperate with immigration officials; we do not share our data and information; we do not ask documentation status – what we do do, is we have a beautiful website that has resources and legal advice for students, parents, principals and teachers,” Chang said. “Please let your neighbors and your friends know that they will be safe and protected by BPS.”

The open conversation was co-hosted by the Veronica Robles Cultural Center, an East Boston organization which promotes Latin American dance and culture.

This post is also available in: Chinese