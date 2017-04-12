BPS Educator of the Year award winners announced

Boston Public Schools (BPS), Mayor Martin J. Walsh, and the Boston Teachers Union (BTU), are pleased to announce the winners of the 2017 Boston Educator of the Year Awards. The selected winners, who will be honored at tonight’s Boston Celtics game at TD Garden, are recognized as exemplary educators who go above and beyond to positively impact the lives of their students and community members.

“A great teacher can change a student’s life,” said Mayor Walsh. “It’s so important to recognize the effort of those who work every day to make a difference in the lives of our young people, and I’m proud to congratulate the Educator of the Year award winners for their outstanding contributions to the Boston community.”

Teachers, families, students, community members, and others were all invited to nominate educators who had had an impact on themselves, or someone they know, and to honor their work and dedication through this award.

“The Boston School Committee is continuously impressed by the dedication of our teachers to supporting student growth and working tirelessly to close opportunity and achievement gaps,” said Boston School Committee Chairperson Michael O’Neill. “The connection the winners and honorable mentions have formed with their students continues to inspire our students to embrace their creativity. We thank them for their tireless commitment to the students of Boston.”

The award recipients are:

James Louis, TechBoston Academy

Denise Steere, Hernandez K-8 Dual Language School

John Defina, Brighton High School

Michael Andrews, Josiah Quincy Upper School

Ryan Flynn, Beethoven Elementary School

Sorange Corona-Whalen, Beethoven Elementary School

Kendra Martin, Lilla Frederick Pilot Middle School

The honorable mention recipients are:

Danielle Moran, Curley K-8 School

Jana McCarthy, West Roxbury Academy

Lillian Holland, Guild Elementary School

Nora LaCasse, Boston Community Leadership Academy

Samuel Texeira, Henderson K-12 Inclusion School

Theresa Sousa, Otis Elementary School

Thierno Tall, Edward M. Kennedy Academy for Health Careers

“The winners of the Educators of the Year Award truly go the extra mile to help our students thrive,” said BPS Superintendent Tommy Chang. “We are fortunate to have such a diverse group of educators who are so deeply devoted to meeting students’ individualized needs to help them reach their full potential. Thank you to the winners, finalists, and all of the committed and hardworking teachers of the Boston Public Schools.”

Award winners will be celebrated on April 12, 2017, center court at the Boston Celtics’ final regular season home game.

“The Boston Teachers Union is proud of all of our hardworking teachers and staff who do continuously strive to meet the needs of students and families,” said BTU President Richard Stutman. “The Educator of the Year Award is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate their important contributions and provide them the recognition they deserve. Congratulations to the winners, finalists, and all of our teachers and staff who work everyday — usually without recognition of their accomplishments — to help the youth of Boston.”