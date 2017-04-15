Boston’s most fashionable fundraiser, Party in the Park, returns for its 14th year May 17

WHAT: Boston’s most generous philanthropists and park supporters will be in full force at the 2017 Party in the Park, widely considered the city’s “Must Attend Fundraiser.” Over 750 ladies (and a few brave gents) mingle over champagne and lunch wearing their finest millinery. From picture hats and fascinators to cloches and pillboxes, every conceivable type of headgear will be on display under a tent on the banks of Jamaica Pond to raise money for the Emerald Necklace Conservancy. To date, the luncheon has generated over $8M for special restoration projects in the park system that benefits all of Boston.

A non-profit founded in 1998, the Emerald Necklace Conservancy protects, restores, maintains and promotes the 1,100 acres of meadows, woodlands and paths of the Frederick Law Olmsted-designed Emerald Necklace park system that serves as a respite from the city for one million citizens and tourists each year.

WHEN: May 17, 2017, 11:00 a.m.

WHERE:

Pinebank Promontory

350 Jamaicaway, Jamaica Pond, Boston



COST: Individual tickets are $650; Sponsorships are also available. For more information, please visit www.emeraldnecklace.org/party-in-the-park

About Party in the Park

About the Emerald Necklace Conservancy

