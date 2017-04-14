Boston’s Freedom Trail springs into the season

Freedom Trail Foundation’s 18th-century costumed guides will be out on the Trail in full force this spring, offering more opportunities to bring history to life.

The Freedom Trail Foundation’s current tour schedule offers Walk Into History® Tours daily at 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. from the Boston Common Visitor Information Center. Additionally, the Foundation offers tours departing from the ArtsBoston Booth at Faneuil Hall including Walk Into History Tours daily at 10:30 a.m., and North End Tours daily at 1:30 p.m.

Walk Into History Tours are the official 90-minute walking tour of the Freedom Trail featuring tales of high treason, mob agitations, revolutionary actions, and partisan fights, walking to 11 of Boston’s historic Freedom Trail sites to and from Boston Common and Faneuil Hall. North End Tours feature stops along the Trail including the Paul Revere House, Old North Church, Copp’s Hill Burying Ground, and other historic places in Boston’s oldest neighborhood.

Tour offerings will continue to expand throughout the spring and complement an array of events, exhibits, and activities along the Freedom Trail for adults and children, history buffs and curious visitors, commemorating the beginning of the American Revolution and the sites on the Trail.

Freedom Trail sites are offering special events for students, families, and visitors during April School Vacation Week, Monday, April 17 through Friday, April 21. Discover Phillis Wheatley, Daughter of Liberty at Old South Meeting House, create colonial arts and crafts at Old State House, experience revolutionary Boston at the Paul Revere House, fight for free trade and sailors’ rights at the USS Constitution Museum, and enjoy many more fun and educational activities at Freedom Trail sites throughout the school vacation.

Led by 18th-century costumed guides, Freedom Trail Foundation walking tours are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors/students, and $8 for children. Tickets may be purchased at the Visitor Information Center on Boston Common, ArtsBoston Booth at Faneuil Hall, Old Town Trolley locations and ticket booths, Cheers retail gift shop at Faneuil Hall Marketplace, and online at TheFreedomTrail.org – tickets are discounted when purchased online. For a schedule of Freedom Trail historic sites activities as well as an updated tour schedule, please call 617.357.8300 or visit TheFreedomTrail.org.