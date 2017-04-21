Boston Marathon commemorates fourth anniversary of bombings

The 121st Boston Marathon went off without a hitch on April 17, as tens of thousands of runners enjoyed a warm sunny day.

Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya took first place for the men, with his winning time of 2:09:37. Edna Kiplagat of Kenya won the women’s division in 2:21:52.

Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC) selected Marisa Chiang, 37, and Terry Park, 37, to represent Team BCNC at the Boston Marathon. Wayne Chan and Kuangshin Tai also ran for BCNC.

The Lingzi Foundation was represented by Boston University alumnus Maxwell Tucker, 25 and Weilong You, 28. Lingzi Lu was a graduate student at Boston University when she was killed on April 15, 2013.

Lu and the other victims Martin Richard Krystle Campbell, Sean Collier and Dennis Simmonds were remembered on April 15, designated One Boston Day. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito laid a wreath for the victims at Boylston Street, then observed a moment of silence at 2:49 p.m.

