Boston City Councilor At-Large Michael F. Flaherty announces candidacy for reelection

Boston City Councilor At-Large Michael F. Flaherty has announced that he is running for re-election. As an At-Large City Councilor, his office works diligently to address community concerns that impact each neighborhood in Boston.

“I’m proud of the work I’ve accomplished ever since coming back to the Boston City Council four years ago. To name a few: I’ve advocated for residents who have lived in our city longer and are more familiar with our communities to have equitable access to our civil service jobs; I’ve called for innovative methods to address school safety concerns; I’ve held recurring discussions with seniors on quality of life issues,” Flaherty stated. “Further, I’ve worked with community groups across the city on various fronts – most recently, the Community Preservation Act, an initiative that is on the next stage of implementation after gaining support from 74% of the voters in Boston last November.”

Flaherty also highlighted his role on the City Council, particularly on how it relates to passage of legislation. “As the Chair of the Committee on Government Operations, I’ve worked with the Walsh Administration, my colleagues on the Council, and advocacy groups to hold public hearings,” he said. “Recently, as Chair, I’ve held committee meetings on an array of proposed matters: housing stabilization solutions for tenants seeking protections from eviction, reducing the use of plastic bags in our city, strengthening the Boston Residents Jobs Policy, and calling for better safety measures for construction workers.”

Flaherty noted that while much has been accomplished, there are still challenges that need to be addressed. “As I often say: We boast about having the best colleges and universities in the world, but what difference does it make it if our own kids can’t get into those schools? Our school system needs to be given the tools and resources so that our children can compete on a global level. Further, residents across the city are looking for workforce development programs that would allow for living-wage jobs. And needless to state that the substance abuse epidemic – coupled with violence on our streets – need long-term solutions,” he said. “I look forward to earning the confidence of voters once again to work with individuals and organizations to address these issues and more.”

As a husband, father, former Assistant District Attorney, and proud lifelong Bostonian who has served this city in a variety of roles, Boston City Councilor At-Large Michael F. Flaherty is committed to ensuring Boston continues to be a place we can all live, work, and raise a family. He looks forward to kicking-off his re-election campaign at Amrheins in South Boston on May 2nd, and plans to once again earn the support of voters in the months ahead. For more information, visit www.MichaelFlaherty.com.