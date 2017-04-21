Boston budget constraints to displace homeless individuals

A total of 40 homeless men in Project SOAR and Safe Harbor — both located at the 400-bed Southampton Street Shelter will soon lose their recovery service beds by July. The men shared their fears about this development at a Boston City Council hearing on April 11 at City Hall.

The men struggle with addiction and 20 have HIV. The two programs are transitional housing programs for residents, mostly homeless men, who were displaced by the closure of the Long Island Shelter in 2014. Project SOAR offers 20 beds for residents in recovery undergoing homelessness and Safe Harbor offers beds for 20 residents who are HIV positive, in recovery and also homeless.

“I’m not prepared to be on my own,’’ said Edwin Torres.

Many of the individuals worried about housing amid Boston’s soaring rents and how stress could cause them turn to drugs and alcohol again.

However, the city said it would not leave the men without services. Officials said an intensive management plan was developed to help each of them find a home. The plan includes government housing subsidies, a job and a room to rent. Beth Grand, director of the Homeless Services Bureau at the Boston Public Health Commission, said each man would receive up to $4,000 in financial assistance as well.

However, city councilor Tito Jackson said the amount would not be enough to live on in today’s economy. Jackson sponsored the hearing.

“This is a disgrace,” Jackson said. “$4,000 and they are on their own in the highest-paying rental market in the city of Boston.”

The recovery service beds will be repurposed into emergency beds at the shelter.

The men said they feared an emergency shelter bed was not the best environment for them. They added that being with people struggling with the same issues was helpful.

