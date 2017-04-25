Boston Book Festival announces Lemony Snicket as 2017 Kid’s keynote presenter, Oct. 28

[Boston, MA – April 25, 2017] Organizers of the Boston Book Festival announce that the kids keynote presenter at the 9th annual festival is author of A Series of Unfortunate Events and The Bad Mood and the Stick Lemony Snicket. The organization also announces it will no longer host the children’s festival Hubbub as a standalone spring event; instead it will expand children’s programming at the fall Boston Book Festival, which this year takes place on October 28. Somerville-based publishing company Candlewick Press, celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2017, will be supporting the expanded children’s offerings as Presenting Sponsor of “Hubbub at the BBF” children’s programming.

“We’re thrilled to expand kids’ programming at the Boston Book Festival,” shares Norah Piehl, Deputy Director of the BBF. “Our fall festival, now in its 9th year, has always presented the very best authors and illustrators for young readers. This year, we plan to build on existing partnerships to offer even more literary programming and interdisciplinary activities specifically geared toward kids and families.”

The 9th annual Boston Book Festival takes place October 28, 2017 throughout Boston’s Copley Square, in many locations including Boston Public Library, Copley Square Park, Old South Church, and more. Further keynote presenters will be announced shortly. For more information, visit www.bostonbookfestival.org.

About Lemony Snicket

Lemony Snicket is the author of far too many books, including the alleged bestsellers A Series Of Unfortunate Events (now a Netflix original series starring Neil Patrick Harris), the series All the Wrong Questions, and several picture books, including The Composer Is Dead (art by Carson Ellis), 13 Words (art by Maira Kalman), and The Dark (art by Jon Klassen). His most recent project, The Bad Mood and the Stick, with art by Matthew Forsythe, shows how a bad mood can wreak havoc–and stir up surprises.

2017 Boston Book Festival Sponsors (as of April 2017)

WBUR 90.9FM is the Presenting Partner of the Boston Book Festival. Candlewick Press is the presenting sponsor of “Hubbub at the Boston Book Festival,” specific programming for children ages 0-12 at the festival. Boston Book Festival sponsors also include the Christian Science Monitor, Massachusetts Center for the Book, and Mystery Writers of America—New England.

About the Boston Book Festival

The Boston Book Festival celebrates the power of words to stimulate, educate, agitate, unite, delight, and inspire by holding year-round events culminating in an annual, free festival that promotes a culture of reading and ideas and enhances the vibrancy of the City of Boston. The 2017 festival takes place October 28 throughout Boston’s Copley Square. http://www.bostonbookfest.org /