BCNC seeks funding from 21st Century Community Learning Center grant program

Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC) intends to apply for the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant program (MA 21st CCLC), as provided by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary & Secondary Education. Public comment to this application can be submitted by April 25 to Nathaniel Kerr, BCNC’s Manager of Foundation Relations, at nathaniel.kerr@bcnc.net.

The purpose of the federally funded 21st CCLC grant is to support the implementation of additional learning time through out-of-school time (OST) programming and/or Expanded Learning Time. Programming is designed to help close proficiency/opportunity gaps, increase student engagement, support social and emotional learning, and promote college and career readiness and success

In partnership with the Josiah Quincy Elementary school (JQES), BCNC’s Red Oak After School Program will implement an expanded English for speakers of other languages (ESOL) and literacy curriculum aimed at closing the achievement gap and increasing student engagement, success and social/emotional learning through the provision of expanded learning time.



About Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center

Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC) is the largest nonprofit social service provider dedicated to Asian families in the Greater Boston area, supporting over 2,000 children, youth, and adults each year at three locations in Boston and Quincy. The mission of BCNC is to ensure that the children, youth, and families we serve have the resources and supports they need to achieve greater economic success and social well-being. BCNC helps families access the resources and services available to them, provide opportunities for them to learn and acquire skills, and create a community of mutual support and encouragement. For more information, go to www.bcnc.net.