Baker-Polito administration provides Gateway Cities additional support to combat heroin and opioid abuse

BOSTON – Today, the Baker-Polito Administration announced seven awards for local law enforcement departments from Massachusetts Gateway Cities to fund additional support for their efforts in combatting the heroin and opioid epidemic. The awards will assist law enforcement investigations, local drug prevention programs, and provide mental health and treatment wraparound services for those struggling with addiction.

“The heroin and opioid epidemic has shattered the lives of far too many Commonwealth families and our administration is committed to eradicating the epidemic at every level to support our communities and address this public health crisis,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I am pleased that these grants will serve as another important tool to support our gateway cities from law enforcement investigations to critical treatment services.”

“I’m incredibly proud of the work currently being done within our municipalities and spearheaded by our local leaders,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “This funding will provide much needed resources to these law enforcement departments as they investigate and apprehend those who traffic and distribute drugs illegally.”

The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS) will distribute over $250,000 in federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) funds to local law enforcement departments of Gateway Cities who submitted a competitive proposal for financial assistance. In the past 24-months, Pubic Safety Secretary, Daniel Bennett has made available over $7M in JAG funding awarded to EOPSS by the Department of Justice to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in the fight against substance abuse and violence.

“These awards will support our public safety officers who are on the front lines tackling heroin, fentanyl and prescription drug abuse every day,” said Secretary Bennett. “Providing these much needed resources at the local level is an important first step in making communities safer for all.”

“The City of Quincy police are pleased to receive this grant funding as it will give us the opportunity to increase education, awareness, and enforcement around addiction issues,” said Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan. “It will also help us develop a strategic plan to make a positive difference to combat illegal substance abuse in our community.”

“This grant will greatly assist us as we try to mitigate the impact of deadly opiates in our community,” said Taunton Chief of Police Edward James Walsh. “Through outreach we are able to work with our community partners to provide assistance to users and families and help end the stigma of addiction.”

“This department will use grant funds to focus limited resources on areas in which drug activity is occurring or likely to occur based on data and intelligence,” said Fitchburg Chief of Police Ernest F. Martineau. “Increased enforcement in hot spots for drug activity and other criminal activity associated with drugs will reduce drug traffic, property crime, violent crime, and may increase overall arrests.”

2017 EOPSS Heroin and Opioid Local Crime Reduction Gateway City Awardees

Attleboro Police Department $49,920.00

The Attleboro Police Department will be adding a trained addiction counselor to be available at both the police department as well as making home visits to individuals seeking treatment services.

Brockton Police Department $50,000.00

The Brockton Police Department will be partnering with Gandara Health center to provide treatment and wraparound services to individuals struggling with addiction.

Fitchburg Police Department $49,881.15

The Fitchburg Police Department will be increasing drug interdiction and investigation to identify sources of opiates. Their officers will also partake in Street Level Narcotics training.

Leominster Police Department $45,815.84

The Leominster Police Department will hire a recovery advocate to assist the department with wrap around services for addicts, as well as track individual cases to build stronger data and lower recidivism.

Quincy Police Department $44,760.00

Data and analysis is used to drive law enforcement strategies to reduce crime, solve community problems, and improve operational effectiveness.

Salem Police Department $27,773.02

Salem Police Department will be partnering with the Boys and Girls club to implement new training and early intervention tools for at risk youth.

Taunton Police Department $21,600.00

Taunton Police Department will be increasing their community outreach in high risk areas.