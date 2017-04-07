Author Lisa See discusses Chinese adoption in new book

Bestselling author Lisa See spoke about her newest book March 28 at the Pao Arts Center. Guests enjoyed “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane,” with lunch and tea tasting from MEM Tea Imports.

Researcher Colin Orians from the Tufts University Tea & Climate Change Collaborative spoke about his work, which inspired part of “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane.” When his colleague Selina Ahmed traveled to Yunnan to research tea plants, a monsoon ruined the harvest, causing the tea farmers to lose 30 to 50 percent of their profits. In 2005, a 64-year-old tea cake sold for more than 1 million yuan, or nearly $150,000, highlighting how lucrative the tea industry can be.

“Tea is incredibly responsive to climate,” Orians said. “As monsoons come in season, how does that affect farmers and their earnings? Some of the poorest people in the world are picking tea.”

The book is a moving story about tradition, tea farming and the enduring connection between mothers and daughters. In a remote village, a young tea farmer Li-yan has a young daughter out of wedlock and gives her up for adoption. Her daughter Haley, left wrapped in a blanket with a tea cake tucked in the folds, is raised by loving adoptive parents in California. Haley wonders about her origins, and across the ocean Li-yan longs for her lost daughter.

“A young woman who was adopted from China said, ‘I know I’m the most precious person in the world to my family, but I was not precious enough for my birth family to keep me as their one child,’” See said. “This is my deepest mother-daughter story. … What we [mothers] do is we take [our children’s] pain and put it in our hearts.”

See was inspired to write about adoption, after seeing an older Caucasian couple walking with their teenage Chinese daughter. Through her network, she sent questionnaires to adult Chinese adoptees, who responded with letters up to 50 pages long. See met a Chinese tea master who discussed the origins of Pu Er tea and traveled to Yunnan province during tea-picking season. A family from the ethnic minority Akha group, whose daughter had traveled to China’s cities, formed Li-yan’s backstory.

“We spent several days with an Akha family, drinking tea all day,” See said. “On the first day, they asked us to stay for lunch and we said yes. Then they broke a chicken’s neck right by my ear and lunch was on the table in 20 minutes.”

See’s great-grandfather became a prominent patriarch of Los Angeles’s Chinatown, chronicled in her first book “On Gold Mountain: The One Hundred Year Odyssey of My Chinese-American Family.” Her great-great-grandfather worked on the Transcontinental Railroad and returned to China. His son Fong See settled in America and took four wives, including a Caucasian woman See is descended from.

“I love books, when you open them up and step into another world,” See said. “I feel so grateful to sit in my little room to write and share my heart with all of you. Then all of you come along for the journey.”

The event was sponsored by MEM Tea Imports, Families with Children from China New England, Tufts University, the National Park Service, South Cove Community Health Center and Tufts Medical Center.

