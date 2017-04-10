Amy Mah Sangiolo to run for Newton mayor

Amy Mah Sangiolo, City Councilor-at-Large from Ward 4, announced today that she is running for Mayor of Newton.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to continue my service to our community and be a part of shaping Newton’s future. I pledge to engage Newton residents to take our City to the next level of success, with respect, diversity, and accountability,” said Sangiolo.

“We can do much more to make our city government accessible, to make our community a real leader in education and the environment, to create housing opportunities that work for all, and to make all residents feel welcome and safe. Let’s work together to ensure that Newton is moving forward for everyone,” Sangiolo continued.

Amy first ran for City Council in 1997 to get government working for the people. Her approach is straightforward: Listen to people, respect diverse views, make decisions based on data and what is best for Newton as a whole, and hold herself and others accountable.

Amy and her husband, John, have lived in Newton for almost 22 years, and their three children have graduated from or attend the Newton Public Schools. They have recently welcomed Amy’s 91-year-old mother into their home.

For more information, please visit Amy’s website at www.sangiolo.org.