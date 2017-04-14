AG Healey opens third annual grant application period for Healthy Summer Youth jobs

Aimed at providing young people in underserved communities with opportunities for employment that will impact public health and wellness, Attorney General Maura Healey has opened the application period for grant funding for an estimated 150 summer jobs across Massachusetts.

Beyond increasing youth employment, the Healthy Summer Youth Jobs Grant Program will use $300,000 in settlement funds to focus on promoting physical wellness and disease prevention among the state’s young people.

“This grant program provides much-needed summer jobs for young people that have direct positive impacts on their communities, and helps them to learn more about healthy living and wellness,” said AG Healey. “We are pleased to continue providing this funding each year in order to provide jobs for young people, benefit underserved communities, and advance public health across the state.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that in July 2016, 11.5 percent of people 16 to 24 years old were counted as unemployed. Additionally, research has shown that health and wellness factors are strongly tied to income levels and that children from lower-income homes are more likely to be overweight and in poorer health than those from higher-income homes.

Examples of healthy summer youth jobs that could receive funding could include, but are not limited to:

Working as a coach, team leader or mentor for a pre-existing sports or fitness activity for low-income youth;

Working at a community health center;

Collaborating on a public health or health-related environmental justice project;

Working as a teacher or teacher’s assistant for an exercise or physical fitness class for low-income youth or seniors; or

Activities that are directly related to health care or the management or prevention of chronic diseases for low-income youth.

The AG’s Office will issue grants to municipalities, other agencies and nonprofits within the state that serve low-income and/or at-risk youth.

Grant awards will fund youth employment from July 10, 2017 through Aug. 25, 2017. Interested applicants can visit the AG’s website,www.mass.gov/ago/grants, for more information and for application instructions. Applications must be received by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2017.