Advocates for Boston’s signature public parks oppose Mayor’s bill exempting Winthrop Square Development from state shadow laws

Home Rule petition would set precedent for more projects that rob Boston Common and Public Garden of sunlight; trading permanent harm for short-term financial gain

April 24, 2017 – BOSTON – Citing a flawed public process and the likely bad precedent that would be set by allowing one developer to skirt 25-year-old state laws shielding Boston’s landmark parks from new shadows, the Friends of the Public Garden (FOPG) and other advocates today urged Boston City Councilors to reject a proposed home-rule petition filed by the Walsh Administration on behalf of a proposed luxury tower at Winthrop Square.

“We support the revitalization of the Winthrop Square Garage and understand the importance of continuing Boston’s current track record of robust development,” FOPG Executive Director Elizabeth Vizza said at a City Council hearing on Mayor Martin Walsh’s proposed bill. “But we must draw a line on a building so high that the shadows would reach past Arlington Street on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall and, on some days, across Beacon Hill and the Back Bay and into the Charles River. Surely, we can reach a compromise that allows this development without causing permanent damage to our historic parks.”

Filed with the City Council earlier this month, the Mayor’s bill would amend two state laws that have shielded Boston Common and the Public Garden from excessive building shadows for over two decades, while allowing development to thrive in downtown Boston. The Mayor’s bill would exempt one developer – Millennium Partners – from the laws in order to allow construction of a 775-foot luxury condominium tower in Winthrop Square. The skyscraper would violate state shadow laws 264 days of the year on Boston Common, and 120 days on the Public Garden. Contingent on the sale of its condominium units, Millennium Partners has pledged to pay the city $53 million above the $100 million purchase price of the city-owned Winthrop Square Garage, and the Walsh Administration has, in turn, promised to funnel that money to public housing projects and parks around the city, including $28 million for Boston Common.

FOPG maintains, however, that the bill would set a bad precedent that encourages the exchange of a one-time infusion of funds into City coffers for an exemption that invites future developers to make similar deals that inflict permanent harm on Boston’s historic landmark parks, their natural resources, and the people who use them.

FOPG has deep, first-hand knowledge of the parks and their needs, having partnered with the City to steward them since the 1970s. The group raises and annually invests $1 million to supplement City funding for the Common and Public Garden, and staff and members roll up their sleeves daily to care for some 1,700 trees and turf areas in both parks. Noting that the Common and Public Garden are national landmarks critical to the city’s lucrative tourism industry and iconic public spaces that have hosted countless events and gatherings since Colonial times, FOPG contends that Boston citizens should not have to choose between protecting the parks from shadows and support for city needs.

“Make no mistake: approving this home-rule petition sets a precedent for future projects. This deal provides a blueprint for the future. And, while the ultra-rich will get great views and the City will reap one-time revenue, permanent damage will be caused to the parks, affecting the people who use them,” said Vizza, who noted that FOPG recently had to remove eight cherry trees along Boylston Street that were failing to thrive due to insufficient sunlight.

Landscape architect and arborist Deb Howe told the Council that too much shadow impacts the ability of trees and other plants to photosynthesize and she noted that, due to the cumulative daily shadows of many buildings, the parks’ natural resources are already under stress. Excessive shade during the morning hours keeps soil from warming up and contributes to root disease in plants, she said. “The more shade the parks get, the more vulnerable their resources are,” said Howe, “each shadow contributes to decline in plant vigor.”

“Winthrop Square is not a one-off case,” added Greg Galer, Executive Director of the Boston Preservation Alliance. “Once this Pandora’s box is opened the temptation will be too great when ‘outrageously compelling’ funds are placed within reach. Maybe not with this administration, but one down the road. Our concern isn’t just shadow protections but all regulations and laws that protect the neighborhoods of Boston. To support this petition is to say that Boston’s playing rules are up for sale. More offers will be made — offers that “benefit” the city, but at what cost?”

Fenway Civil Association President Tim Horn agreed, testifying that “We are concerned about the precedent set by legislatively amending broad protections to permit particular development proposals to go forward. It is particularly distressing that the City, as both the owner of the development parcel and the trusted steward of our public spaces, is so willing to set aside these protections in order to maximize the sale value of its parcel.”

Some also noted that Millennium Partners has not yet completed an Environmental Impact Report required for the project – making a decision favoring the project premature since neither Boston officials nor citizens are certain of the building’s exact features and their effects.

“The decision you make today,” Vizza said, “will impact these parks and their constituents for the next 100 years. What we seek is a rational compromise.”

If approved by the City Council, Mayor Walsh’s bill would still need to win passage in the state House and Senate and Governor Charlie Baker’s signature before taking effect. Click here for more information.