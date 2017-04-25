3rd Annual Pour the Core: Hard Cider Festival in Boston Cruiseport April 29

The 3rd Annual Pour the Core: Hard Cider Festival is sailing into the Boston Cruiseport this Saturday, April 29, 2017 and will be offering festival goers over 100 different hard ciders for sampling. The event will offer two convenient sessions: 1) 12:30pm to 4:00pm and 2) 5:30pm-9:00pm. A pay-one-price ticket allows attendees to enjoy refreshing and delicious cider samples from local, national and international cider producers. Taking special care to support local producers, the event will showcase hometown favorites, including, Downeast Cider House (Boston), Bantam Cider (Cambridge), Artifact Cider (Everett), Lookout Farm Hard Cider (South Natick), Stormalong (Sherborn), and High Limb (Attleboro). Tickets for the event are on sale now at PourTheCore.com/Boston.

The new location for this 2017 event (event formerly held at the Royale Boston) will provide a bigger event footprint allowing for more cidermakers to participate and more room for attendees to move around with ease. Although the festival has changed its location, attendees can expect the same fun and excitement at this new venue.

Back by popular demand: Donut Eating Contest. Pour The Core ticketholders can sign-up for an opportunity to compete in the annual Angry Orchard Donut Eating Contest in which contestants must finish eating a donut hung from a string in the fastest time without the use of hands. The winner of each event session will win a $150 gift card furnished by Angry Orchard and pair of tickets to the Philadelphia Pour the Core event with a hotel stay at the Courtyard Marriott furnished by Hard Cider News and, festival organizers, Starfish Junction. Angry Orchard will also host a photobooth to capture some of your favorite festival moments. Meanwhile, Strongbow Hard Cider will be hosting a pier party with backyard games and a chic lounge right on the harbor.

The event will offer a unique line-up of ciders to sample including timed-releases of West Coast favorites Sonoma Cider (California), Snowdrift Cider (Washington) and Mission Trail (California); and top European brands from the world’s leading cider regions like Clos Normand (France), Mayador (Spain), and Samuel Smith (England). Attendees will also have the opportunity to taste festival/market newcomers Nine Pin Cider (New York), Pony Shack (Massachusetts), and New England Cider (Connecticut) amongst others. Food will be available to purchase from some of Boston’s best street cuisine – ChikChak, Rice Burg and Papi’s Stuffed Sopapillas.

Pour The Core: Boston has selected The Barton Center for Diabetes Education, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children with insulin-dependent diabetes through education, recreation and support programs which inspire and empower, as its charity partner once more. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will also go towards the organization’s wonderful work.

Two sessions of Pour the Core will be held, 12:30pm-4:00pm (afternoon session) and 5:30pm-9:00pm (evening session), on April 29, 2017 at the Cruiseport Boston. Tickets ($45 GA) are on sale now and can be purchased at PourTheCore.com/Boston. Tickets include a five-ounce souvenir Woodchuck tasting cup and the freedom to enjoy two-ounce samples from any cider maker. Designated driver tickets are available for $12 each. Tickets must be purchased in advance, there will be no tickets for sale at the door. This is a 21+ event only. Valid photo ID is required for entry. No children or pets permitted. All ticket sales are final. Cruiseport Boston is located at 1 Black Falcon Avenue, Boston, MA. Parking is not available on-site but a garage is located nearby. Attendees are encouraged to take mass transportation, using the Silver Line.

Pour The Core: Boston is sponsored by Woodchuck Cider, Strongbow, Angry Orchard, and Hard Cider News and produced by award-winning event creators, Starfish Junction Productions.