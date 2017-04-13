27th Massachusetts G/60 Championship on April 23

Sunday, April 23
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
181 Boston Post Road West
Marlboro, MA 01752
The 27th Massachusetts Game/60 Championship will be held Sunday, April 23rd, 2017 at the Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel in Marlborough. There are six sections: Open, U2000, U1800, U1600, U1400 and U1200, with $2,500 in projected prizes, $2,000 guaranteed. The advance entry fee is $34; $24 in the U1200 section. Click here for full tournament details and to enter the tournament online.
Relive the thrilling 26th Massachusetts G/60 Championship:
- Rated cross table
- Photos by Tony Cortizas Jr.
- Prize winners
About Massachusetts Chess Association
The Massachusetts Chess Association (MACA) is an educational non-profit organization whose purpose is to promote chess in Massachusetts and represent the interest of chess players within the state to the governing body of chess in the United States, The United States Chess Federation(USCF).
