27th Massachusetts G/60 Championship on April 23

Sunday, April 23

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

181 Boston Post Road West

Marlboro, MA 01752

The 27th Massachusetts Game/60 Championship will be held Sunday, April 23rd, 2017 at the Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel in Marlborough. There are six sections: Open, U2000, U1800, U1600, U1400 and U1200, with $2,500 in projected prizes, $2,000 guaranteed. The advance entry fee is $34; $24 in the U1200 section. Click here for full tournament details and to enter the tournament online.