1 in 5 Massachusetts residents live in counties with failing air quality

Despite major air quality improvements reported in Massachusetts, over 1.3 million residents remain at risk from health effects of unhealthy air according to new report from the American Lung Association.

Editor’s Note: The full report, including trend charts and rankings for metropolitan areas, county grades, is now available at Lung.org/sota;

Boston, MA – [April 19, 2017] – The American Lung Association’s 2017 “State of the Air” report found seven out of ten reporting counties in Massachusetts have earned overall better grades for ozone, one of most common forms of hazardous air pollution, as compared to grades earned last year. Of the three counties that did not show improvement, Bristol and Essex Counties again received failing grade for ozone, impacting the air quality for their cumulative population of over 1.3 million people.

Hampshire County saw the greatest statewide improvement in ozone days, moving from a failing grade in last year’s report with 14 high ozone days to a C grade this year, with only 6. Even Bristol and Essex counties, which maintained failing grades, saw fewer high ozone days, dropping from 12 to 9 in Bristol and 17 to 14 in Essex.

“The results of the 2017 “State of the Air” report in Massachusetts are proof that the legislative and regulatory action pursued by the Lung Association – on both state and federal levels – has been working. It also illustrates the danger we face if we back track on that progress, by dismantling vital health focused regulations and laws,” said Jeff Seyler, President and CEO of the American Lung Association of the Northeast. “According to the 2017 ‘State of the Air,’ the progress we’ve made has still left over 1.3 million Massachusetts residents to breath unhealthful levels of ozone, putting them at risk for premature death and other serious health effects such as asthma attacks, worsened COPD symptoms and cardiovascular harm. We cannot leave them behind.”

The most notable national findings of the 18th annual report were lower overall ozone levels and lower year-round particle levels, offset by a continued trend of extreme short-term spikes in particle pollution, often related to wildfires or droughts. The report finds that the health of 43 million people across the country are at risk from these dangerous spikes in particle pollution.

Each year the “State of the Air” reports on the two most widespread outdoor air pollutants, ozone pollution (smog) and particle pollution (soot). The report analyzes particle pollution in two ways: through average annual particle pollution levels and short-term spikes in particle pollution. Both ozone and particle pollution are dangerous to public health and can be lethal. But the trends reported in this year’s report, which covers data collected by states, cities, counties, tribes and federal agencies in 2013-2015, are strikingly different for these pollutants, nationwide, and in Massachusetts.

Nationwide, ozone pollution has decreased, thanks to the Clean Air Act’s success at cleaning up major sources of the emissions that create ozone, especially coal-fired power plants and vehicles. However, research shows that climate change causes warmer temperatures, which makes ozone harder to clean up.

“Massachusetts residents have directly benefited from the reduction in ozone, however, as Congress debates how to treat issues like climate change and public health, we fear there is a real risk of cutting our progress short,” said Casey Harvell Bowers, Director, of Public Policy in Massachusetts for the American Lung Association of the Northeast. “The same goes for particle pollution. This year, every reporting county received an A for particle pollution – but that is not something we should take from granted. Across the country, year-round particle pollution levels have dropped thanks to the cleanup of coal-fired power plants and the retirement of old, dirty diesel engines – and if we see a resurgence in those outdated technologies, Massachusetts could easily trend the other way.”

Nationwide, the best progress in this year’s report came in reducing year-round levels of particle pollution.

Particle pollution is made of soot or tiny particles that come from coal-fired power plants, diesel engines, wildfires and wood-burning devices. These particles are so small that they can lodge deep in the lungs and trigger asthma attacks, heart attacks and strokes. They can even cause lung cancer, and early death.

“Healthy air protections are under attack, and must be defended to save lives here and across the country. Air travels from one state to another, so only federal protections can help protect the air we all breathe,” said Seyler. “The Lung Association calls on President Trump, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and members of Congress to fully fund, implement and enforce the Clean Air Act for all air pollutants – including those that drive climate change and make it harder to ensure healthy air for all Americans.”

Learn more about Massachusetts rankings, as well as air quality across the nation in the 2017 "State of the Air" report at Lung.org/sota.