Wheelchair basketball players win over Chinatown students

The Josiah Quincy Elementary School (JQES) teachers took on the New England Blazers Wheelchair Basketball Team on March 17 at the school gym.

The game against the amateur team was organized by Thomas Levett, a physical education teacher at JQES. Students of all grades came to the gym and watched the match with full enthusiasm, shouting and cheering for both teams when they made baskets.

For the second half, students had the chance to play basketball in wheelchairs with the Blazers. Students were excited by this new experience of playing basketball.

JQES is one of the few wheelchair-accessible locations in Boston Public Schools. It serves 828 students, including children who use wheelchairs.

This is the second time the Blazers visited the school. The New England Blazers Wheelchair Basketball Team is an affiliate of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association. The team has played since 1992, winning 10 championships.