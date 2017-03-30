The Power of Exchange April 19

Wednesday, April 19
3:00pm – 6:00pm at Boston Marriott Newton
2345 Commonwealth Avenue
Auburndale, MA 02466
Discover “The Power of Exchange ™” with AREAA Boston

 Help your clients maintain and/or increase their wealth in the real estate market
 Understand the “do’s & don’ts”
 Determine your role as a Broker/Agent in the 1031 exchange process
 Learn 6 ways you can increase your commissions while assisting your clients
 Identify an investor’s motivations– – and assist by providing solutions
 Realize that IRC Section 1031 is “an equal opportunity” tax code!
 Overview of proposed tax reform

Registration and Networking opens at 2:30pm!

