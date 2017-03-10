The dangers of e-cigarettes

Electronic cigarettes or e-cigarettes have become popular, perceived as a fun alternative to traditional cigarettes. However, they are just as dangerous.

Electronic cigarettes are battery-operated devices that have been developed as an alternative to normal cigarettes. They first became popular as a safer way to deliver nicotine. However, they are filled with chemicals that are unhealthy. Electronic cigarettes are found to contain an antifreeze component known as diethylene glycol. It is toxic to humans and can cause health problems from inhalation. They also contain nitrosamines, which are known to cause cancer. E-cigarettes contain tetramethylpyrazine as well. If humans are exposed to this chemical too often, it can cause brain damage.

E-cigarettes also contain nicotine. The U.S. Surgeon General found exposure to nicotine during pregnancy harms the developing fetus, and causes lasting consequences for the developing brain and lung function in newborns. Nicotine exposure also affects maternal and fetal health during pregnancy, and can result in low birth weight, preterm delivery and stillbirth. It can also cause sudden infant death syndrome.

The American Lung Association found nicotine has a negative impact on adolescent brain development.

E-cigarettes have become trendy for teenagers, with flavored options such as “Candy Crush” and “Gummy Bear” targeting youth. Between 2011 and 2015, the U.S. Surgeon General found e-cigarette use among high school students increased by 900 percent, with more teens now using e-cigarettes than cigarettes.

Experts say that a puff of a traditional cigarette is more toxic than an e-cigarette. However, they are still dangerous and should be avoided to achieve ultimate health.

