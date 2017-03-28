‘Taste of Ginger’ recognizes Chinatown restaurateur David Wong for raising diabetes awareness

The 13th annual Taste of Ginger benefit took place March 27 at the Museum of Fine Arts. More than 450 guests sampled sushi, tapas and desserts from 29 local businesses and institutions.

The annual event raised nearly $300,000 for Joslin Diabetes Center’s Asian American Diabetes Initiative, which enhances the quality of life and outcomes for Asian Americans living with diabetes.

Empire Garden owner and restaurateur David Wong was honored for raising diabetes awareness, his second recognition at the event since 2014.

“Thank you David Wong for making Empire Garden open to us and supporting our efforts,” said Joslin chief scientific officer Dr. George King.

Wong has promoted World Diabetes Month in November with annual Dim Sum for Diabetes fundraisers at Empire Garden. He came from Toisan, China, 50 years ago and has given to a number of community organizations serving Boston’s Chinatown.

Joslin president and CEO Dr. Peter Amenta said, “ Asian Americans are the fastest growing minority group in the United States and face the highest risk of developing diabetes. On the 150th birthday of Dr. Joslin and the 100th year since the discovering of insulin, we are positioned to make strong inroads to treating and even curing diabetes.

The fundraiser gathered some of Boston’s most celebrated chefs, including Jasper White, Joanne Chang, Andy Husbands, Jose Duarte, Jimmy Liang and more, for a spectacular culinary experience.

NBC Boston anchor and medical reporter Kristy Lee hosted the program. A Taste of Ginger chairpersons were Hepzi Fonseca and Nandan Padukone. Musical performances included a string trio by Winchester School of Music students Emma, Simon and Callum Daly, a Mridangam drum duet by Bharathan Sundar and Tarun Anadaraj, and a violin solo by Winchester High School sophomore Andrea Huang.