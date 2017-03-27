Supporting Immigrants: Eastern to donate $1.5 million to nonprofits that support immigrants

The Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation has begun accepting applications for grants that support immigrants as part of its annual “Targeted Grants” program.

The Foundation plans to award over $1.5 million in grants to local nonprofits that address a variety of issues facing immigrants, including: assistance for people seeking asylum, separated families, ESOL and adult basic education, workforce training, and support for immigrants serving in the U.S. Military.

“America is a nation of immigrants and now – more than ever – today’s immigrants need our support,” said Laura Kurzrok, Executive Director of the Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation. “We’ve supported immigrants in our communities even before we formed our Foundation, more than 30 years ago, and we are looking forward to strengthening organizations that provide programs that address the social, legal and economic challenges facing immigrants and their families. We understand these issues because, here at Eastern, a large number of our colleagues are immigrants or sons, daughters or grandchildren of immigrants.”

Targeted Grants usually range from $10,000 to $15,000, and can go as high as $50,000. Grant applications are due by 5 p.m. on April 18, 2017. For more information and to apply for a Targeted Grant, please visit: www.easternbank.com/foundation.

In 2017, the Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation will donate nearly $7 million to 1,500 nonprofits throughout eastern Massachusetts and southern & coastal New Hampshire. Eastern’s Targeted Grants are intended to support specific programing that strengthens communities and enhances the lives of people living and working within Eastern’s footprint. Previous Targeted Grant categories included: Homelessness, Community Healthcare, Workforce Development, K-12 Student Success, Violence Prevention, and Strengthening Families.