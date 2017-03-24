Smoking impacts unborn children

While smoking in general is dangerous to anyone’s overall health, smoking while pregnant is especially dangerous and unhealthy for both the mother and the baby.

According to the 2011 Pregnancy Risk Assessment and Monitoring System (PRAMS) data from 24 states, 10 percent of women said they smoked during the last three months of pregnancy. A total of 55 percent of women said they quit smoking once they knew they were expecting. Among women who quit smoking during pregnancy, 40 percent started smoking again within six months after delivery.

Smoking during pregnancy causes additional health problems, including premature birth, certain birth defects and infant death. Women who smoke while pregnant are more likely to have a miscarriage, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Babies born to women who smoke are more likely to have certain birth defects, like a cleft lip or cleft palate.

Smoking also causes problems with the placenta, which is the baby’s source of oxygen and food. If a woman smokes during her pregnancy, the placenta can separate from the womb too early, causing bleeding, which is dangerous to the mother and the unborn child.

According to the CDC, smoking can cause an infant to be born with low birth weight or too early in general. If a child is born too light, they are more likely to get sick and have to stay in the hospital longer.

Smoking during and after pregnancy is a risk factor for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). SIDS is an infant death for which a cause of the death cannot be found.

This post is also available in: Chinese