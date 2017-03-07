Sheriff Koutoujian announces registration for 2017 Youth Public Safety Academy

Sheriff Koutoujian announces applications for 2017 Youth Public Safety Academy

BILLERICA, Mass. – Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian today announced applications are now available for youngsters wishing to participate in the 2017 Youth Public Safety Academy (YPSA).

Now in its 18th year, YPSA provides a safe, educational, low-cost summer camp option for Middlesex County youth. For the first time, the camp will now be open to children ages 8-12, where in prior years those ages 9-11 were eligible.

“Each year, YPSA is one of the best programs we are able to offer,” said Sheriff Koutoujian. “Thanks to our incredible staff and all our partners in law enforcement and the fire services, YPSA is an exciting opportunity for youngsters to learn valuable public safety lessons in a fun-filled environment.”

YPSA is comprised of six, one-week camps beginning on July 10. Transportation and lunch are provided and a graduation ceremony is held each Friday in Chelmsford.

To learn more about the YPSA program and fill out an online application, please visit www.middlesexsheriff.org/ypsa< http://www.middlesexsheriff.or g/ypsa>.