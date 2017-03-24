Second annual Emerald Necklace Explorers Club children’s tea April 9

WHAT: Party in the Park, the much-anticipated annual luncheon benefiting the Justine Mee Liff Fund for the Emerald Necklace, introduces its second annual “A Walk in the Park” Children’s Tea and Fashion Show. Last year’s event launched theEmerald Necklace Explorers Club, Party in the Park’s first ever children’s programming.

The Emerald Necklace Explorers Club is designed to encourage exploration, education, support and enjoyment of the parks of the Emerald Necklace. Through park events, educational activities, and fundraising, the Explorers Club supports the efforts of The Emerald Necklace Conservancy in its mission to preserve Olmsted’s legacy and to ensure that the Emerald Necklace serves the common good for generations to come.

”A Walk in the Park” will feature a fashion show by Kodomo with hair and makeup styling by Invidia Salon and Spa of Sudbury, along with kids’ activities and crafts from the Emerald Necklace and Franklin Park Zoo, designed to showcase all that is available for children and families within the Emerald Necklace park system.

WHO:

Emcee J.C. Monahan, WCVB

Honorary Chair Erin Gallentine, Director of Brookline Parks and Open Spaces

Honorary Chair Chris Cook, Boston Parks Commissioner

WHEN:

Sunday, April 9, 2017; 1:00 – 4:00pm

Welcome Reception and Activities: 1:00-2:00pm

Tea, Raffle and Fashion Show:2:00-4:00pm

WHERE: Four Seasons Hotel Boston, 200 Boylston St.

COST:

Table of 10: $1,250

Adult Ticket: $150

Child Ticket: $50 (children aged two and under free)

To purchase tickets, visit http://www.emeraldnecklace.org/party-in-the-park/explorers-club/

SOCIAL MEDIA:

facebook.com/theemeraldnecklaceconservancy

twitter.com/EmNecklaceBos

instagram.com/emeraldnecklaceconservancy