Peregrinum #IAM Event: ¡Sí, Se Puede! on March.30

On behalf of immigrant students’ rights and in collaboration with Boston Public Schools, Office of English Language Learners, Peregrinum presents another #IAM series event in honor of Cesar Chavez Holiday. All are welcome to join as one community to learn more about sanctuary schools, engage immigrant student voices, develop plans to participate in “Day Without Immigrants” movement, create safe spaces in schools and understand immigrant students’ rights.

The event is open to Boston area educators, students, families and community members. All attendees will need to register via eventbrite link:goo.gl/xLMU26. If possible, please support families and/or students to register and select preferred language for “Know Your Rights” workshops. Or you can help spread the word to students/families by printing and sharing the flyer with registration link. “Know Your Rights” workshop descriptions are made available via registration in Spanish, Haitian Kreyol, Portuguese, Somali, Arabic and Vietnamese (Chinese will be available soon).

For further information or questions, contact Farah Assiraj at iam@peregrinum.org.