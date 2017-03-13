Parsagen Diagnostics pledges fundraising match to March of Dimes

Parsagen Diagnostics, Inc. is a proud March of Dimes sponsor and they are helping fundraising efforts be even more impactful this year. This week they are incenting participants to raise money by matching up to $15,000 of March for Babies donations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire until March 20th only.

The people of Parsagen Diagnostics know the importance of the March of Dimes work to help moms and babies. Ruben Salinas,President & CEO of Parsagen Diagnostics is also serving as the 2017 March for Babies Chairman.

“Fundraising is a critical element to delivering strong mission results in our community,” said Ed Doherty, Executive Director for the Boston-Manchester Market of the March of Dimes. “Parsagen Diagnostic’s passion for the cause and generous match commitment will help ensure every baby has a fighting chance.”

Parsagen Diagnostics Co-Founder and CEO, Ruben F. Salinas is professionally and personally connected to the cause after having a premature baby 10 years ago – after a week in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU), Natalia was finally able to go home to her family. After her birth, Salinas made a promise to dedicate his life’s work to advancing medical technology in the field of prematurity.

“Our organization is proud to support the March of Dimes and help every dollar raised go further” said Ruben F. Salinas, Co-Founder & CEO of Parsagen Diagnostics. “We invite everyone to get involved and directly support the research and education that will help put an end to prematurity.”

March for Babies, the March of Dimes largest fundraiser, helps fund lifesaving research and educational programs aimed at helping moms have healthy, full-term pregnancies and healthy babies.

Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont residents can sign up today at marchforbabies.org and start a team with co-workers, family or friends. Match does not count towards individual team totals or incentives. Dollars will be donated directly to the March of Dimes.

About The March of Dimes

The March of Dimes is the leading nonprofit organization for pregnancy and baby health. For more than 75 years, moms and babies have benefited from March of Dimes research, education, vaccines, and breakthroughs. For the latest resources and health information, visit marchofdimes.org and nacersano.org. You can also find us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

The 2017 March for Babies is sponsored nationally by Kmart, Famous Footwear, Macy’s, Cigna, and HCA. In our community, March for Babies is sponsored by Amag Pharmaceuticals, PartoSure, Sanofi Genzyme, ViaCord, Premier Ultrasound Services, Qiagen, Chick-Fil-A, Humboldt, Nuance, Boston Parents Paper, and RCN.

About Parsagen Diagnostics

Parsagen Diagnostics is an early-stage medical device company focused on developing

next-generation point-of-care diagnostics in the field of high risk pregnancy and prematurity. The company’s founders are an experienced team composed of industry leaders with successful track records for developing medical devices from concept through commercialization. For more information visit http://parsagendx.com and http://partosure.com.