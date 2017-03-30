Overcoming the Odds program and reentry services hearing April 3

Overcoming the Odds program and reentry services – Monday, April 3rd at 1:00 pm at City Hall. Overcoming the Odds is a unique partnership between the Boston Police Department, the Department of Correction, and Community Resources for Justice. This hearing order was sponsored by Councilor Campbell. More information including the full hearing order and how to provide testimony can be found here.

The hearing is part of the Boston City Council’s Committee on Public Safety and Criminal Justice