Next Break the Chains queer dance party March 25

Boston’s beloved LGBTQ dance party and cabaret returns to Make Shift Boston on March 25th featuring Amor Prohibido, a queer punk rock Selena cover band from Brooklyn, along with Boston’s legendary DJ Lady Spindrift, feminist folk punk band Absinthe Rose, and DJ Lunamariposa. Queer riot-folker, Guardian columnist, and activist Evan Greer hosts the event.

LEARN MORE about the March 25 event here: https://www.facebook.com/event s/1829814017273588/

Break the Chains is a semi-monthly all ages, all-gender queer party with unapologetically radical politics. Each show is headlined by nationally touring queer and transgender performers, with a heavy focus on elevating the voices of queer people of color. The party is hosted by Boston’s hometown genderqueer hero Evan Greer, who tours frequently sharing stages with well-known artists like Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, Talib Kweli, Priests, Pete Seeger, Mirah, Immortal Technique, Hari Kondabolu, Chumbawamba, Ted Leo, Anti-Flag, and Billy Bragg.

Break the Chains started in September of 2014 at a co-op house in Jamaica Plain. Since then it has grown into one of Boston’s most talked about LGBTQ events. Evan Greer, a longtime Boston activist and touring musician, wanted to create a dance party that brings together people of all genders and from various different backgrounds around a common drumbeat of social justice and good live music.

The party has been featured by WBUR, in the Boston Globe, Dig Boston, Rainbow Times, and Improper Bostonian, on WERS, and has been headlined by some of the hottest queer acts in the country including Downtown Boys, The Shondes, Defiance, Ohio, Bonfire Madigan, Taina Asili y La Banda Rebelde, and bell’s roar.

Break the Chains all-gender dance party

Featuring AMOR PROHIBIDO, DJ LADY SPINDRIFT

ABSINTHE ROSE, DJ LUNAMARIPOSA, EVAN GREER

Saturday, March 25th

6pm -10pm at Make Shift Boston

549 Columbus Ave, South End

Wheelchair accessible. All ages.

$10 – 20 sliding scale suggested donation at the door.

Contact: evangreer@gmail.com for more info