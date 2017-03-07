New web channel teaches children about dinosaurs

The third video of the DINOMIX series, THREE VERY BIG GUYS, now shown on our YouTube channel, KIDZMIXFLIX: https://www.youtube.com/
Please, subscribe to our channel and tell your friends, relatives and acquaintances to do the same!
About
We are a music production company and we have written and produced a vast amount of children’s songs, e.g. for THE SMURFS, PADDINGTON BEAR, RUPERT BEAR, BABAR, SPOT, TROLLS, DINOSAURS, etc.
Since this week, we started our own YouTube channel, KIDZMIXFLIX (https://www.youtube.com/
Every two weeks we’ll upload another video.
Once DINOMIX is completely uploaded, we’ll start releasing ANIMAL MIX, part 1, A JUNGLE PARTY, 13 episodes, with lots more to follow!