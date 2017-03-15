New dresses to be donated to underprivileged girls in Boston March 23

A dress donation for underprivileged girls in the Boston area will receive brand new unworn “In Style” designer dresses to wear for up coming spring dances and prom.

The donation will occur on Thursday March 23 at 3:30 pm at South Boston Boys and Girls Club at 230 W 6th St, Boston, MA 02127.

The Believe in Yourself Project is part of a broader initiative. Believe in Yourself is currently in talks with various influential women who at one time or currently have struggled with body image, encouraging them to serve as speakers and mentors to the various girls within the program.