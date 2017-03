Saturday, March 11

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

87 Tyler Street

Boston, MA 02111

Mulan Society Center for Women’s Empowerment classes will take place at the Asian American Civic Association, 4F. Refreshments provided. Register with Hongyi Gong at (617) 426-9492 x 216 or hgong@aaca-boston.org.

Please follow and like us:

This post is also available in: Chinese